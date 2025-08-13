Karrion Kross Seeking WWE Return Despite Frustrating Run

Karrion Kross’ time with WWE has come to an end as both his and Scarlett’s contracts expired on August 10. This marks the end of Kross’ second run with the company, but the former NXT Champion is hoping for a third.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Kross began by addressing the rumor that his exit is just a storyline. After making clear that “I’m not working anyone,” Kross addressed a potential return.

“I would prefer to go back home with my wife and let’s give people what they want. Home meaning WWE. Despite the fact it’s been frustrating, I still want to go back.”

Kross spoke of the adage that if one finds a job they love, they’ll never work a day, and said he found that job as a WWE Superstar. For Kross, a return wouldn’t just be big for his career, but allow him to further strengthen bonds he forged in his two previous runs.

“I have so many great core memories of being there, even amongst all that other stuff. It pales in comparison to the relationships and friendships I have, not just with people in the locker room but with the supporting staff.”

As Kross knows firsthand, departing WWE does not always mean the end of a wrestler’s tenure as a Superstar. Instead, many wrestlers, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, have gone on to bigger success after previously being released.

Whether Kross will see this success, or even just another shot in WWE, only time will tell. One thing is clear: Karrion Kross is ready to be called a Superstar, even after a frustrating time with the promotion.