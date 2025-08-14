Karrion Kross Shares When He Felt WWE Exit Was Coming

Karrion Kross is no longer with WWE as both he and Scarlett’s contracts expired on August 10. The duo’s swansong came at this year’s SummerSlam, where Kross came up short against Sami Zayn.

Kross’ exit comes after weeks of reports about his contract and the risk of his departure. Speaking to The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross admitted that he suspected that the end was coming for him as he appeared at SummerSlam.

“I felt it. I even had a friend tell me, ‘You know, maybe do something for the live crowd when you’re leaving—say goodbye or something.’”

While many wrestlers like to have a special moment in their final appearance, that wasn’t Kross’ M.O. Instead, the former NXT Champion wanted to go out by making sure the spotlight stayed on Zayn.

“I said, ‘I don’t want to be unprofessional. This moment, clearly by design, is for the babyface to get everything back that we took away from him. I don’t need to make this about myself right now. It’s about him.’”

AEW has yet to reach out to Kross, the ex-Superstar also revealed, a fact that has taken him by surprise. Fans remain eager to see what’s to come for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who have wasted no time post-WWE.

SummerSlam 2025 marked Kross’ only singles match at the historic event, and he’s satisfied with how he handled it. The allure of a personal farewell was there, but Kross remained professional to the very end.