Karrion Kross’ WWE Future Uncertain As Contract End Date Looms

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is reportedly in his contract year, with his current deal set to expire this summer (2025). There has been little movement regarding a new agreement.

According to an update from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp at the start of June, WWE “has not yet approached Kross about a contract extension or renewal.”

Furthermore, Fightful “haven’t heard if they’ve indicated interest in doing so” at this point. This comes after an earlier report from Sapp noted Kross was in a contract year. WWE typically notifies talent about non-renewals approximately a month before their deals expire.

However, the company has recently kept talent on television closer to their contract end dates before making decisions on extensions or communicating non-renewals.

Currently, Kross reportedly has “a few months remaining on Kross’ deal.” He has been a consistent presence on SmackDown, often alongside Scarlett, and recently had a notable interaction with Logan Paul.