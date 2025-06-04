Karrion Kross
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Karrion Kross’ WWE Future Uncertain As Contract End Date Looms

by Andrew Ravens

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is reportedly in his contract year, with his current deal set to expire this summer (2025). There has been little movement regarding a new agreement.

According to an update from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp at the start of June, WWE “has not yet approached Kross about a contract extension or renewal.”

Furthermore, Fightful “haven’t heard if they’ve indicated interest in doing so” at this point. This comes after an earlier report from Sapp noted Kross was in a contract year. WWE typically notifies talent about non-renewals approximately a month before their deals expire.

However, the company has recently kept talent on television closer to their contract end dates before making decisions on extensions or communicating non-renewals.

Currently, Kross reportedly has “a few months remaining on Kross’ deal.” He has been a consistent presence on SmackDown, often alongside Scarlett, and recently had a notable interaction with Logan Paul.

Karrion Kross On Logan Paul: ‘It’s About the System, Not You’
Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News