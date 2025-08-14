Karrion Kross Reveals WWE’s Ultimatum About Re-Signing

Karrion Kross has confirmed some reports about his WWE departure.

The former NXT Champion made his last appearance for the company at SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn. His contract with the promotion then expired on August 10. Reports suggested that the officials only offered him a new deal at the very last second, which the heavyweight star rejected.

In his new interview with Ariel Helwani, Karrion Kross confirmed these reports. He revealed that WWE only offered him a new deal on the Tuesday after SummerSlam. The officials also did not provide any information on how they came up with the terms for the new contract:

“My contract was up last week. I never actually received a contract, like an offer, until last week. I think it was Tuesday off the top of my head. Okay. I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. Just wanted some information, some metrics, some analytics that’s supporting to, Hey, this is how we got here.”

That’s Where We’re At: Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross revealed that not only were the officials unwilling to discuss the contract details with him, they also gave him only 24 hours to sign the deal. The 40-year-old, however, decided not to give in to the ultimatum and made the call to end his run with the promotion instead:

“When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me [I] had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were they were rescinding it. The next day, we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don’t. I said, I can’t make an informed decision without the information. I’d like to keep the dialogue open. They rescind the offer, and that’s actually where we’re at.”

Though despite the manner of his departure, Karrion Kross is not opposed to a WWE return because he wants to give people what they want. You can check out his remarks on the matter here.