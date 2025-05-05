Kayden Carter
Photo credit: @kaydenwwe Instagram
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Kayden Carter Statement on WWE Release: ‘Definitely not the end.’

by Michael Reichlin

Former WWE Superstar Kayden Carter, now reverting to her previous ring name Lacey Lane, has issued a heartfelt statement following her release from the company.

Reflecting on her journey from a passionate fan in the NXT audience to living her dream inside the ring, Lane expressed deep gratitude toward WWE, her coworkers, coaches, and everyone involved behind the scenes.

She also thanked her fellow performers and the fans who supported her throughout her career.

“This is definitely not the end,” Lane wrote, adding that she looks forward to what the future holds.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News