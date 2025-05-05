Kayden Carter Statement on WWE Release: ‘Definitely not the end.’

Former WWE Superstar Kayden Carter, now reverting to her previous ring name Lacey Lane, has issued a heartfelt statement following her release from the company.

Reflecting on her journey from a passionate fan in the NXT audience to living her dream inside the ring, Lane expressed deep gratitude toward WWE, her coworkers, coaches, and everyone involved behind the scenes.

She also thanked her fellow performers and the fans who supported her throughout her career.