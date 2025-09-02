Kelly Kelly Says Reason She Missed Evolution II Is Different Than People Think

Kelly Kelly has taken a turn on her Evolution II absence.

The former Divas Champion was one of the names surprisingly missing from the All-Women PPV earlier this year. Reports had suggested that she had declined the offer for an appearance because she wanted to wrestle at the PPV but the management wanted her to just sit in the crowd.

Kelly herself had written ‘to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back’ while responding to a post about the PLE on social media at the time.

Thank you love ?,I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back. I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right?? https://t.co/g5rbrNuasQ — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 12, 2025

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, however, Kelly Kelly gave a different reason behind her refusal. The wrestling veteran was first asked about being a mom, and she discussed how her kids are her priority now and all her life decisions are based on what’s right for her children.

Discussing Evolution, the former champion claimed that she said no to the show because her kids would not have been able to attend:

“I wanted to talk about this, because it was a thing. So when I got the call, it was in Atlanta, obviously. Again, it was one of the weekends, the only weekend I had off, and my kids, I think they had something going on. And I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me there and they wouldn’t been able to make it.”

Could Not Have Been Farther From The Truth: Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly later confirmed that she was only asked to attend the show last minute, and her husband was also working that weekend. When asked if she could have made things work if given more time, the female star who lives in LA replied positively, saying that she couldn’t fly to Atlanta on such a short notice:

“Somebody on the dirt sheets was like, ‘Oh, somebody in the higher ups said that she only wants to come back if she has a match’, which could not have been farther from the truth. I didn’t need a match to come back. If it was in LA, I would have been there no questions asked. But to fly across the country to do that, like I said in the beginning, with my kids, I’m very picky about what I say yes and no to right now.”

The wrestling star later claimed that the WWE officials are well aware of the reason behind her decision and they were totally fine with it. Kelly Kelly explained that there was never a conversation about her having a match at the event.