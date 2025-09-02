Kelly Kelly Puts Family Over WWE Return As Mom of Twins

Kelly Kelly has traded in her days in the ring to days changing diapers as the former WWE Divas Champion is today a proud mom of twins. While the glitz and glam of being an internationally-recognized Superstar may be appealing, Kelly made clear to Chris Van Vliet of Insight that her family is her number one priority.

“My whole life revolves around my kids now. I turn down so many things because I just know that I’m only gonna have this time with them for so long.”

Kelly isn’t afraid to turn down signings if they clash with an event her children are participating in. As a mother, Kelly can’t help but be impressed by those wrestlers who balance life at home and in the ring.

“It’s wild. I commend them. I see Becky, who has her daughter on the road, Alexa… I think what they’re doing is really cool.”

Both Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are moms to one child and each spent over a year out of action due to pregnancy and motherhand. With double the work as a mom to wins, one boy, one girl, Kelly is confident a return and schedule like Bliss or Lynch is off the table.

“Not with two. I don’t know. I think with two you’re pushing it. I just think it’s already so much whenever I try to go out of town with them and we do vacations.”

Though Kelly Kelly is happy with her choice, she admitted to missing the reaction from the WWE Universe. However, Kelly gets her fill with surprise appearances, including as part of three Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

When fans will see Kelly Kelly again, only time will tell. Until then, the former WWE Divas Champion is happy to be with her children for every step and scrape they’ll face in these crucial years.