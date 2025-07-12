Kelly Kelly Reveals Why She Declined WWE Evolution 2 Invite

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly revealed she turned down an invitation to attend WWE’s all-women’s Premium Live Event, Evolution II, scheduled for July 13th.

Kelly was invited to sit in the crowd but felt it wasn’t the right way to return to WWE, preferring a more active role.

She expressed her sentiments through a post on X, emphasizing her pride in her participation in the first Evolution in 2018 and her readiness to return when the time is right.

“Thank you love ?,I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back. I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right??”

Kelly last competed in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble.