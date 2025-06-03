Kelly Kelly Wishes She Could Forget “Cringe” WWE Exposé

Barbie Blank—better known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, wishes that she could forget all about her early days on WWE programming. In a new interview on The Wrestling Classic YouTube channel, Blank recalled debuting as an ‘exhibitionist’ in 2006 and her weekly segments where she teased going topless.

“The Exposé by myself is cringe… having to go out there on national television and do a strip piece by myself every week… I wish we could leave that in the past.”

Kelly’s Exposé would later become the Extreme Exposé as Brooke Adams and Layla would align with Blank. In the interview, Blank said that the segments became far more bearable when she wasn’t alone, even if she was still a “terrible dancer” at the time.

With WWE making strides in women’s representation, odds are fans will never see a character introduced by wanting to take her clothes off. For Barbie Blank, her arrival in WWE shows that anything and everything can happen in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.



