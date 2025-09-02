Why Kelly Kelly Wasn’t Shocked by 2012 WWE Release

Kelly Kelly’s time as a WWE Superstar came to an end in September 2012, a surprise given that she was the top woman in WWE as Divas Champion just one year prior. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Kelly admitted why she wasn’t surprised to be shown the door.

“I got a call on my off day, yeah. I was like, I get it, I feel like I kind of have been slacking off.”

Whether Kelly had been ‘slacking off’ or not, there were no hard feelings from WWE. On the contrary, those she spoke to were supportive of Kelly to pursue opportunities outside of the ring.

“[They said] we know you want to do other things, go do them. We want to see you happy. We can tell you’re not very happy here right now. I was happy not being on the road because I was seeing somebody.”

Debuting six years earlier aged 19 in ECW, Kelly said that she “grew up in front of WWE.” While her late teens and early 20s were far from the norm, Kelly was pleased to have been a WWE Superstar.

“This was how I was meant to grow up. I grew so much in such a young age and I saw the world. I got to do so many things… so lucky and blessed to be able to do that.”

While Kelly continues to make occasional appearances for WWE, her focus is on her children and life outside of the ring. With no hard feelings stemming from her first WWE run and her release, fans can expect to see her back at some point, perhaps in an upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble.