WWE Scrapped Diva Search Reboot, Claims NXT Talent

WWE nearly revived the Diva Search, according to Kelly Kincaid, who revealed that the project never made it past the casting. Taking to X, the WWE NXT interviewer shared that her first taste of a wrestling contract came from the planned reboot.

I made it to the final round of casting for what seemed to be a Diva Search reboot that never went into production, and that’s basically why I got my first exclusive wrestling contract. https://t.co/AtPL69dnyr — Kelly Kincaid (@KellyKincaidWWE) July 18, 2025

The Diva Search, which ran from 2003 to 2007, was a regular feature on WWE TV, though facec criticism at the time. WWE names like Ashley Massaro, Layla, and Eve Torres, the challenges that contestants had to endure very rarely had anything to do with wrestling prowess. Instead, the women would have to perform objectifying acts to try and earn a contract.

Kincaid joined WWE in 2022 following a brief run in Ring of Honor. Although WWE ultimately shelved the project, the casting process brought fresh talent into the company—Kincaid among them. Since then, she has become a consistent on-screen presence in NXT as a backstage interviewer.

With WWE over a decade into it’s ‘Women’s Revolution,’ concepts like the Diva Search, at least how it was, seem to be a thing of the past. While WWE continues to bring in women from all backgrounds, the focus now is firmly on their talent.