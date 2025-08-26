Kelly Osbourne Blasts Becky Lynch And WWE For “Disrespectful” Comments About Her Father

A controversial promo from last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, England, has caught the attention of Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of the late rock legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Ozzy Osbourne. She took to social media to call out Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and WWE for comments made about her father and his hometown.

In a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning, Kelly Osbourne responded directly to the segment, which saw Becky Lynch use Ozzy Osbourne’s recent passing as part of her heel promo.

“@beckylynchwwe you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire,” Osbourne wrote. “#birminghamforever shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

The comments came during an in-ring confrontation between Lynch and her Clash in Paris challenger, Nikki Bella. To get heat from the Birmingham crowd, Lynch first called the city a “dump.”

She then referenced Ozzy Osbourne, who was a beloved native of Birmingham and passed away on July 22. Lynch said the only good thing to come out of Birmingham was dead, and that in Ozzy’s defense, “he had the sense to move to LA because if she lived in Birmingham, she would want to die too.”