Kendal Grey Captures WWE Evolve Women’s Championship

Kendal Grey defeated Kali Armstrong to win the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship on October 15, 2025, during the WWE Evolve: Succession special on Tubi. The rematch victory marks a significant redemption for Grey, who fell short in the inaugural championship match at the same event five months prior.

Armstrong’s 139-day reign came to an end when Grey secured the pinfall victory in the event’s second match. Armstrong had claimed the title on May 28 as the inaugural champion, defeating Grey, Wendy Choo, and Kylie Rae in a four-way bout. With this reversal, Grey becomes only the second WWE Evolve Women’s Champion in the division’s brief history.

Rising Through WWE’s NIL Program

Grey, whose real name is Peyton Prussin, brings substantial credentials to her championship run. The Life University standout earned three NAIA wrestling championships and was a 2023 finalist for USA Wrestling’s Women’s Wrestler of the Year. She joined WWE through its Name, Image and Likeness program in early 2024 and has been making an impression on NXT, reaching the final four in a recent NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal.

The Kendal Grey era is upon us.