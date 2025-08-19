Kevin Nash Calls Dishonesty On Bret Hart’s SummerSlam Claim

Bret Hart recently made headlines when he spoke about being invited to SummerSlam, only to be told there wasn’t a seat for him. For Hart, this situation demonstrated what he feels is a lack of respect of him by WWE despite his contributions to the pro-wrestling world.

During his interview, Hart claimed that Kevin Nash received a seat, alluding to WWE giving preferential treatment to one of Paul Levesque’s closest allies. On his Kliq This podcast, however, Nash tells a very different story

“I didn’t go to the show, because I knew I didn’t have a seat. I guess my name got brought up, it would be, oh! Triple H’s buddy got a f*cking seat!”

Instead of attending the show, Nash had a signing inside MetLife Stadium, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer claimed. Nash added that his signing lasted from 1:30 to 3 o’clock, but that was all he did.

Nash shared that he called Bret, making clear that “I stopped going after they put me in a f*cking box and the monitor in the box didn’t work.” Nash also rejected the idea of watching a show with no announcing, as well as being unable to fast-forward the show.

As for Bret, it remains to be seen when, if ever, he appears for WWE again. Whatever’s next, the Hitman believes he was disrespected at WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer.

h/t – Fightful