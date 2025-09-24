Kevin Nash Provides Positive Update After Successful Heart Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is recovering after a recent medical procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. The wrestling legend took to social media to give his fans an update, and he did so with his signature brand of humor.

The post, while lighthearted, came after Nash had revealed some serious and surprising details about his heart health, including the discovery that he may have unknowingly suffered a heart attack two decades ago.

His health has been a topic of concern for fans, given his family’s history with heart disease, making this positive update a welcome piece of news. Nash shared the news of his successful procedure on his social media account.

“Procedure went fantastic. Penis reduction was a success. Actually the strain of no longer pushing blood in the entire hog brought my heart rhythm back to normal. Thanks to everyone concerned about my well being.”

Jokes aside, the procedure was a serious one designed to “zap” his heart and put it back into a normal rhythm. In the lead-up to the procedure, Nash had revealed on his podcast that his cardiologist discovered scar tissue on his heart. The doctor suggested this was likely the result of a heart attack that could have occurred twenty years ago when Nash had a stent inserted.

Nash’s father passed away from a heart attack at the age of 36. An autopsy later revealed that his father had suffered five heart attacks in total, with the fifth one being fatal.