Kevin Owens Gives Update On His Recovery From Neck Surgery

Kevin Owens has provided an update on his recovery from neck fusion surgery. Speaking to the media at a NASCAR race in Daytona, Florida, Owens revealed that the procedure was a “best case scenario” but that his future in the ring remains uncertain.

Owens, who underwent the surgery in July, explained that there was a great deal of uncertainty heading into the procedure regarding its severity. He was relieved to receive some positive news from his surgeon.

“It was very stressful going into it because we weren’t really sure how severe the fusion was going to be, how many levels, all this stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level which was the best case scenario for something like this,” he explained.

The “levels” in a neck fusion refer to the number of vertebrae that need to be fused. A single-level fusion, which Owens had, is a less complex procedure with a generally better recovery outlook than a multi-level fusion.

Despite the successful surgery, Owens was candid about the long and uncertain road ahead. “There’s no guarantee that it’s going to work,” he said, explaining that the recovery is a long process of seeing how his body heals.

“Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year. I really don’t know. My goal is to come back, so hopefully that happens,” he said. He added that while he has enjoyed the extended time with his family, he is “jonesing to be back out on the road and back doing what I love.”