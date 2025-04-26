Kevin Owens, Hockey
Image credit: Richard Wolowicz/Getty, WWE
Kevin Owens Narrates Video For Montreal Canadiens Playoff Game

by Thomas Lowson

The Montreal Canadians were in action on Friday, April 25, taking on the Washington Cardinals inside the Bell Center. Before the game got underway, Kevin Owens narrated a hype video, putting a spotlight on the significance hockey has in Montreal.

Owens’ voiceover comes at a troubling time in the Canadian’s career. Due to a neck injury, Owens’ match at WrestleMania against Randy Orton was nixed and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry faced the Viper instead. It has been reported that Owens’ injury will keep him out of action for the remainder of 2025, and questions have been raised as to whether he’ll be back in time for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

Owens won’t be competing anytime soon, but his voiceover helped motivate the Montreal Canadiens to victory over the Cardinals. It remains to be seen what non-WWE roles may await the Prizefighter throughout his long road to recovery.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
