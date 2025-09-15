Kevin Owens Opens Independent Event

WWE superstar Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance via video message at the inaugural event for the Vermont-based independent promotion, Green Mountain Wrestling, on Sunday, September 14. The company held its “Green Mountain Classic” tournament to crown its first-ever champion, and the show opened with the video from the former WWE Universal Champion. In the message, Owens introduced himself by his former independent wrestling name, “Kevin Steen,” a nod to his long and storied career before joining WWE.

Owens stated in the video that he wished he could have been at the event in person to present the new championship belt to the tournament winner. He also alluded to a move he performs being featured on one of the side plates of the new Green Mountain Wrestling Championship.

“He stated that he wishes he could have been at the show to present the tournament winner with the belt.”

The appearance is particularly notable given Owens’s current injury status. He has been out of action since April after being sidelined with a serious neck injury that required surgery. In a media appearance over the summer, Owens was open about his uncertain future, stating that it would be “untruthful” to say that he is absolutely returning to the ring. His last match was an Unsanctioned Match against his long-time rival and friend, Sami Zayn, at the Elimination Chamber event.