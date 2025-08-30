Kevin Owens Reacts To Sami Zayn’s WWE U.S. Title Win

Sami Zayn captured the WWE United States Championship in Lyon, ending the title reign of Solo Sikoa. This win means a lot to Zayn, and others, and now his best friend/mortal enemy has weighed in on the Canadian’s victory in Europe.

On X, Kevin Owens reacted to Zayn’s title win. Representing their legacy of teaming and feuding, Owens said that Zayn was “one of the best” but added “I still hate him though. Or maybe not.” Owens admitted that it’s “hard to remember” and “depends on the day” if he loves or hates Zayn, but “one thing I do know for sure is that he’s the best.”

One of the best indeed…



Top 1, in my opinion.



I still hate him though.



Or maybe not. I don’t know, it’s hard to remember. Depends on the day, I guess. We’ll see what happens.



One thing I do know for sure is that he’s the best. https://t.co/7W9psRfZ6q — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 29, 2025

Owens himself is no stranger to the United States Title. First winning the gold at WrestleMania 33 from Chris Jericho, Owens is a three-time champion, having beaten Jericho a second time and his third reign began with a win over AJ Styles.

Kevin Owens is currently out of action and recently underwent a surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for a long time. Nevertheless, the Prizefighter is keeping a close eye on the new U.S. Champion, both pleased for his friend and scouting a potential target.