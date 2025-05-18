Kevin Owens Shares Health Update, Reflects on 10-Year WWE Anniversary

Kevin Owens shared a video update on social media Sunday, May 18, addressing recent speculation about his health and setting the record straight regarding his neck surgery.

“We don’t have a surgery date yet. I have not had surgery yet, despite reports to the contrary,” Owens said. “We’re still trying to figure out the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done, so we’re still kind of figure that out still. So, there’s a lot of uncertainty but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do this surgery and we go from there.”

The update came on the 10-year anniversary of Owens’ WWE Raw debut, when he answered John Cena’s open challenge—an appearance that launched his main roster career. While he acknowledged not being in the ring where he wants to be, Owens expressed gratitude for the journey and the moments he’s experienced over the past decade. He thanked everyone who has been part of his WWE journey, including his family, wrestlers he’s traveled with, the crew who work behind the scenes and fans around the world.

Owens also brought attention to a book titled Fight Forever, written by author J.J. McGee chronicling his feud with fellow WWE star Sami Zayn. He praised McGee’s writing and her perspective as a fan.