Kevin Owens Shares Positive Update On Neck Injury Recovery

Kevin Owens has shared a significant update on his recovery from a long-term neck injury. On November 7, 2025, Owens posted a short video to his X account showing him running drills at a training facility. This is the first time Owens has been seen performing high-impact activities since being sidelined earlier this year.

In the video, Owens is seen running sprints. The footage indicates a positive progression in his rehabilitation, as he tests his conditioning and mobility following what was reported to be a major surgery. This is a new sign regarding his potential return timetable.

Owens has been off WWE programming since the spring of 2025. He was written off television after being pulled from a scheduled match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 due to the severity of his injury. At the time, Owens announced on SmackDown that he required immediate neck surgery.

Subsequent reports confirmed that Owens had been dealing with neck issues for some time and that he underwent a successful neck fusion surgery over the summer. In an interview in August 2025, Owens confirmed the surgery.

“I needed neck fusion… thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best-case scenario for something like this,” Owens stated.

The initial recovery timeline for such a procedure was lengthy. Reports from the spring and summer suggested that WWE officials were not expecting Owens back in 2025 and that a return in time for WrestleMania 42 in 2026 was also uncertain. Some reports indicated a likely minimum recovery time of one year.