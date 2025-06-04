Kevin Owens’ Surgery Still Hasn’t Happened: ‘We’ll Figure It Out’

A neck injury robbed Kevin Owens of competing at WrestleMania 41, an injury that could keep the Canadian out of the ring for the rest of this year and beyond. Speaking to e10Sport, Owens gave the latest on his situation.

“I still haven’t had the operation. There are a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re waiting a bit to see how things evolve naturally. There’s no doubt that I need surgery, but before going through with it, we just need to see how much it can… not recover, because it won’t recover, but improve slightly without surgery.“

Owens shared news of his injury on an episode of SmackDown, though reports of the setback came to light hours before the show. In the interview, Owens explained that the issues with his neck have been going back for some time.

“I had doubts for several months that there was something really abnormal. But it took several months before we diagnosed the actual injury. We found out two days before I made the announcement on SmackDown that I wouldn’t be able to be at WrestleMania and that I had to stop wrestling immediately.”

Owens reiterated that despite any reports to the contrary, he has not had surgery yet, adding that “we’ll figure it out.” As fans eagerly await updates on the former Universal Champion, it’s clear that a return to the ring remains a long way away.