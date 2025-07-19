Kevin Owens Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery

WWE superstar Kevin Owens underwent successful neck surgery on July 18, according to Fightful Select. The procedure marks a significant step in the former Universal Champion’s recovery from a spinal cord injury that has kept him sidelined since March.

Owens had been targeting mid-July for the surgery after months of allowing his spinal cord to heal naturally before the procedure. The 41-year-old wrestler revealed in recent interviews that the extent of the surgery would depend on the condition of his spinal cord at the time of the operation. The successful completion of the procedure provides clarity for both Owens and WWE as they plan for his eventual return to the ring.

The injury forced Owens to withdraw from his highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton and has kept him off WWE programming for several months. Medical experts and wrestling observers expect a recovery timeline of nine months to over a year, meaning Owens likely will not return to active competition until 2026.