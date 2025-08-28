Kevin Owens on Viral Photo: Stop Panicking, I’m Still Fat

Recently, a photo of Kevin Owens went viral, in which the Canadian looked much slimmer while attending the Daytona International Speedway. With Owens having been out of action since before WrestleMania, the image has raised questions of if fans will see a more lean Prizefighter whenever he’s back in the ring.

Taking to X, Owens addressed the viral photo, explaining that it may not reflect the reality of his situation. Seeing the funny side of things, Owens shared that “I’m still fat,” before sharing that “Everyone needs to calm down.”

Guys, stop panicking!



I’m still fat!



Everyone needs to calm down. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 28, 2025

Owens attended the Daytona race and got the festivities started with a revving of the engines. In a separate post, Owens shared that “I had a blast meeting everyone there and learning more about NASCAR and everything that goes into these events.” Owens added that the next time he attends, he doesn’t want to just be a host, but asked NASCAR to “let me drive plz.”

As for when Owens returns to action, that remains to be seen. But fans can expect the Prizefighter to hit the ground running once he’s back, no matter how large or thin he may be.