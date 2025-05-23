Kevin Owens Advertised For WWE TV Event Amid Injury Hiatus

Shortly before WrestleMania, Kevin Owens shared that he is dealing with a neck injury, one that has threatened his in-ring career and will keep him out indefinitely. While it’s unclear when Owens will wrestle again, WWE is promoting the former Universal Champion for the June 13th edition of WWE SmackDown.The is the only upcoming show Owens is being promoted for, and while the card is ‘subject to change’, it is unclear if his inclusion is an oversight, a mistake, or a sign of a genuine return.

Owens is not the only notable name being advertised, as Cody Rhodes is being advertised for tonight’s SmackDown in what’d be his first appearance since his WrestleMania 41 loss. Randy Orton is being advertised for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, though it’s unclear if he’s ready to return after his defeat at the hands of John Cena at Backlash.

As for Owens, his situation is serious and WWE won’t have him wrestle until he is 100%, but a non-physical return could be coming within a matter of weeks.