Injured WWE Star Returns On SmackDown With New Role

The July 25, episode of WWE SmackDown saw the return of a star who’s been out injured for over a year, though they won’t be competing just yet. On the show, Kiana James made her long-awaited return, but as the advocate of Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia.

Backstage, Zelina Vega was addressing another shot at the WWE Women’s United States Championship, but Giulia didn’t have to speak. Instead, James spoke on behalf of the Beautiful Madness, and berated Vega. In the end, this culminated with a title match being made for the go-home SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam.

While the pairing may seem odd, it makes sense that Giulia is partnered with a native English language speaker on TV. While Giulia has made strides in learning the language, WWE clearly feels that having a native speaker is the right call at this time.

James will have the chance to test herself as Giulia’s advocate next week when the Women’s U.S Title is on the line. It remains to be seen if this paring proves to be a successful endeavor.