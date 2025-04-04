Kiana James Reveals Injury Status and Recovery Efforts

Kiana James has confirmed she is recovering from a leg injury that has kept her off WWE television in recent months. In a recent video shared on social media, James offered a glimpse into her rehabilitation process, emphasizing personal strength with the caption, “No one’s got you like you got you.”

Her most recent match took place on the June 17 episode of WWE RAW, where she competed in a triple threat bout. James has not returned to in-ring action since, and WWE has not announced a timeline for her comeback.

The nature and extent of the injury remain undisclosed, but her update signals active progress in recovery.