ECW legend Kid Kash is stepping back into the ring after an eight-year retirement. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion announced his return via Twitter, confirming that after years of surgeries and rehabilitation, he is now accepting bookings.

Kash, whose real name is David Tyler Cash, initially retired in 2017 due to mounting injuries and recurring health issues that required extensive treatment. However, after undergoing multiple replacement surgeries and dedicated rehabilitation, the veteran wrestler has decided to resume his in-ring career.

I retired in 2017 do to Mounting injuries and reoccurring fast injuries that at that point just needed to treated, healed, and rehabbed. Over the years I've had the replacement surgeries and rehabbed that my body desperately needed. I'm announcing that I am now accepting Bookings — Kid Kash (@DavidKidKash) March 12, 2025

A Legacy of Toughness and Championships

Kid Kash built a reputation as one of the most dynamic junior heavyweights in professional wrestling. Beginning his career in 1989, he gained prominence in ECW, where his high-flying style and resilience—famously wrestling with a wired-shut broken jaw—earned him respect from both fans and peers.

His success extended across WCW, WWE, and TNA, collecting titles such as:

ECW World Television Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

TNA X Division Championship

NWA World Tag Team Championship (with Lance Archer, then known as Dallas)

After concluding his wrestling career in 2020, Kash briefly transitioned into mixed martial arts, making his MMA debut in 2016.

What’s Next for Kid Kash

With Kash now open for bookings, fans are eager to see where he will appear next. While he may not have reached mainstream superstardom, his in-ring skills, charisma, and hard-hitting style have solidified his legacy. As he makes his return, the wrestling world will be watching to see how the ECW veteran fares in his next chapter.