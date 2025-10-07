Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Return to MLW After 3-Year Absence

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are making their long-awaited return to Major League Wrestling after a three-year absence. The power couple will appear at the MLW x DON GATO LIVE SPECIAL on November 20, 2025, at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston.

The announcement came via a cryptic video shown at MLW’s recent Slaughterhouse event, declaring “The Toll Has Come Due.” The ominous message signals that Kross and Bordeaux are bringing their signature intensity back to the promotion.

Kross, known for his ruthless and precise in-ring style, has established himself as one of wrestling’s most dangerous competitors. Scarlett Bordeaux complements his menacing presence with her own blend of seduction and danger, creating one of professional wrestling’s most captivating partnerships.

MLW has promoted their return with the tagline “Together, they bring chaos back to Major League Wrestling,” leaving fans to speculate about potential targets and storylines. The teaser question—”who will pay the toll this time?”—suggests the duo has unfinished business in the promotion.

Tickets for the Charleston event start at just $10 and are available through MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster. The event is presented by Don Gato Tequila.