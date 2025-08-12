Karrion Kross Confirms Name Change After WWE Exit

Karrion Kross’ time with WWE has come to an end, and now fans know what name the former Superstar will use going forward. On August 11, 2025, just one day after reports of his WWE departure, Kross launched a new Pro Wrestling Tees store. The merchandise makes it clear: he’s returning to his pre-WWE identity, Killer Kross.

The store features multiple designs emblazoned with the Killer Kross branding, from bold logo shirts to stylized catchphrases. Kross’ wife Scarlett has also launched her own store on Pro Wrestling Tees, reverting to her pre-WWE nickname of ‘The Smokeshow.’

Kross worked as Killer Kross for years before joining WWE in 2019. While never confirmed, it is believed WWE changed the name as the term ‘Kill’ has often been avoided by the promotion. Now with Kross gone from WWE, he is free to work as a killer once more.

While WWE has yet to make an official statement, the timing of the merch launch sends a clear signal about their next chapter. Some in WWE are unsure if Kross and Scarlett’s exits are a ‘work’ however, and speculate that a new deal may have been reached after all.

With his name officially back to Killer Kross, the door is open for a return to his independent roots or a run in another major promotion. Either way, he’s making sure fans know exactly who he is going forward.



