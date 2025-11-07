Killer Kross & Scarlett Make Surprising Admission About Post-WWE Life

Killer Kross and Scarlett have revealed that they are earning more money on the independent circuit than they were while under contract with WWE.

During a recent appearance on “The Coach & Bro” podcast, Scarlett discussed their financial success, offering it as encouragement for any talent in WWE who might be stressed about potential releases.

“This sounds crazy and probably not very believable, but it’s something I feel like the people in WWE right now who might be stressed out — ‘Am I going to get released?’’ — they might want to hear this. We are making more than we were making there. We were getting paid very well, but we are making more now weekly on the shows we’re doing than we were at WWE. And WWE pays great, but it can be done if you hustle”.

Killer Kross elaborated on how they are achieving this, explaining that their income is diversified far beyond just their in-ring appearance fees. He pointed to the multiple revenue streams available to them as independent contractors.

“You have the shows. You have independent merchandising. You have toys. There’s independent video games being developed that a lot of people don’t know about and they’re looking for unsigned talent. There’s the conventions… your income will not solely come from the independent shows per se, but being an independent contractor and you’re not under the umbrella of somewhere, you have a whole world wide open”.

The couple, who are no longer on the “biggest show on the planet,” stated they are “very flattered” to still be a subject of conversation among fans.