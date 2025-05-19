WWE Files ‘King of the Luchadores’ Trademark

WWE has filed a trademark application for “King of the Luchadores” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The filing covers the usual wrestling-related ‘goods and services’ usage description, including: Entertainment services including wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler delivered through live events, television, radio, and online platforms.

It remains to be seen if this will be used for one of WWE’s existing luchador competitors, such as the comedic Grande Americano character, or if this is used for more-legitimate purposes.