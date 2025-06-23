King & Queen of the Ring Finals Set for WWE Night of Champions

WWE’s next King and Queen will soon be crowned after the final finalists for the two tournaments were decided during the June 23, edition of WWE Raw. During the show, Cody Rhodes defeated his former tag team partner Jey Uso to move on to the finals. With this victory, Rhodes will face Randy Orton, his former mentor, in the finals with a shot at a WWE World Title on the line.

In the Queen of the Ring semi-finals, Jade Cargill bested Roxanne Perez to earn her place at Night of Champions. Cargill will face Asuka in the finals, in a match with a significant meaning. After all, Asuka was sharing the ring with Cargill in May 2024 when she suffered an injury that’d keep her out of action for over a year.

Who will have to be ready for ASUKA?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PnIXFxoBDw — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025

Either Asuka or Cargill will be crowned queen and earn a shot at either Tiffany Stratton or IYO SKY. With championship opportunities on the line, expect these four Superstars to hold nothing back when the King and Queen of the Ring finals take place this Saturday.