King And Queen of The Ring Tournaments Returning With Championship Implications

WWE has announced the return of the King and Queen of The Ring tournaments, with the winners receiving a future title shot.

The announcement was made by the Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, and the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show.

The WWE officials confirmed that the upcoming tournament will be a cross-brand competition. The winners of the respective tournaments will receive a title shot at the champion of their brand at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

???



The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments kick off next week and the stakes are higher than ever! ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oqSWT7jpP8 — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

Both of WWE’s premier brands will be holding two four-way bouts to determine the talents advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament. The finals will be held at the upcoming Night of Champions PPV on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE utilised the same formula for the competition last year, with the Saudi PPV where the finals took place being named after the tournament itself.

Nia Jax won the Queen of The Ring tournament at the PPV last year, defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals. Jax went on to defeat Bayley at SummerSlam to win the Women’s World Championship.

Gunther similarly became the King of the Ring by defeating Randy Orton and earning a shot at Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General would go on to defeat Priest at the PPV as well.