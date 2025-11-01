Pretty Deadly
Kit Wilson Clarifies Pretty Deadly Status After Speculated Split

by Thomas Lowson

During the October 31, episode of WWE SmackDown, Kit Wilson faced Carmelo Hayes in a rare singles match for the Pretty Deadly star. Not only did Wilson go it alone, but he also used new theme music, leading many to believe that he and Elton Prince were no longer a tag team.

On X, Wilson highlighted his new theme song, posting “new music, who dis?” When a fan responded by asking if Prince and Wilson are no longer a tag team, Kit made clear that “I’ll never break up with that man.”

Wilson’s update will come as good news to fans of Pretty Deadly. He and Prince haven’t teamed since May 2025 after Prince suffered an injury during their match on WWE SmackDown. While this new music led to some fans jumping to conclusions, Pretty Deadly remains stronger than ever.

In WWE, Pretty Deadly are former WWE NXT and WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions and have entertained fans with their flashy, flamboyant, personas. While it remains to be seen when the ‘boys’ will team again, fans can expect it, despite Wilson’s solo match.

