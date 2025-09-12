Kofi Kingston Declares Tag Team Division ‘Dead’ Without New Day

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston didn’t hold back during his recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, delivering both humorous and insightful commentary on the current state of professional wrestling’s tag team landscape and WWE’s unprecedented global reach.

New Day’s “Mourning” Over Tag Team Division Status

In a pointed observation, Kingston expressed his feelings about New Day’s current championship status.

“Even though we are in the state of mourning… we are mourning the loss of the tag team division. And we are, you know, anytime the New Day is not at the helm, we are not champions, then that just means the tag team division is dead,” Kingston told host Battle from Q95. “So what I mourn, we all mourn, you know, as the world should be mourning.”

The WWE veteran playfully criticized the interview’s opening, adding: “You should have started off the interview saying sorry for your loss, expressing condolences, but I just somehow knew that you weren’t going to do that. If history is any indication, I knew that you weren’t going to do that.”

While delivered with humor, Kingston’s comments reflect the genuine impact New Day has had on tag team wrestling and their desire to reclaim championship gold.

WWE’s Revolutionary Collaboration Era

Kingston highlighted WWE’s current unprecedented period of cross-promotional partnerships and global expansion, particularly praising the company’s willingness to break traditional barriers.

“We are in such a special time right now. WWE has always been about like expanding, but I feel like in the past year and a half, two years, we have really just kind of sunk our teeth into anything and everything that we possibly can, bro,” Kingston explained. “Even having advertisements in the ring, all the international shows, just wild to me, man, how we can keep pushing the boundaries and I love it, man.”

The New Day founding member specifically emphasized WWE’s international focus: “Especially worldwide, like we have such a rabid fan base throughout the entire world and they also deserve to have shows brought to them. The collaborations with different companies with Triple A, wrestling for the AAA tag team titles is going to be amazing at Worlds Collide. I’m still kind of in awe that it’s actually even happening.”

Breaking Down Industry Barriers

Reflecting on WWE’s evolution, Kingston noted how previously impossible signings have become reality, fundamentally changing the wrestling landscape.

“There was a time where you never thought you would see AJ Styles on a WWE screen… Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura… all of a sudden we cross that barricade and that barrier and it’s like, oh my gosh, we did it. What else can we do? And we’re still doing things that are groundbreaking,” he observed.

Looking Forward

Kingston’s comments reveal a wrestler deeply invested in both his team’s success and the industry’s continued evolution. His blend of humor and genuine insight demonstrates why New Day remains one of WWE’s most beloved acts, even when not holding championship gold.