Kofi Kingston Reflects On New Day’s Promo Battle With The Rock

Kofi Kingston was a big fan of The Rock growing up and so getting to have a promo battle with The Great One was like a dream come true for him.

The New Day star recently had an interview with DraftKings. He discussed things such as his WWE title reign, his feud with Randy Orton and more.

During the interview he was asked about the best insult he has received on the mic. Kingston recalled the time the trio went toe to toe with The Rock and said that it was a really cool moment for them:

“We actually got to go toe to toe with the Rock. For me getting insulted by The Rock was really cool because in college before I went to bed every night, I would look at my Rock poster. I would jump and do a jumping elbow into my dormitory bed and pull my sheets up. That’s how I went to bed. We brought our A game he brought his A game and he’s insulting us. We had these unicorn horns on our heads and they light up. He said that they were llama penises. You get a Rock promo cut on you, as a kid who grew up watching the Rock cut these Rock promos on other people. I’m like ‘Wait now it’s happening to me. Ooh I should be mad but this is really cool.'”

Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously

Kofi Kingston was also inquired about any notable backstage interaction with The People’s Champion. The former champion recalled the advice he received from the Rock that he understood later in his career:

“We had done some media together. I remember like being backstage I just asked him. I said ‘Hey you have any advice or whatever’ and he’s like ‘yeah just don’t take yourself too seriously’ He said ‘Don’t worry about like oh you gotta go out there and look strong.’ At the time I had no idea what he was talking about. I think a lot of people want to be the big tough guy all the time to the point where you’re like ‘Oh well I can’t have someone say something about me and look stupid out there because oh I’m too tough’ versus ‘Hey let this person say something to me so that I can say something to them so that the crowd and the people can be entertained’ We’re all trying to work together to tell a story. So I didn’t really understand that. Then you fast forward to the New Day and here we are again going out as grown men twerking and shaking our hips and gyrating and wearing these like crazy flamboyant colors.”

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have recently been involved in a rivalry with Karrion Kross. They are currently not booked for the SummerSlam PPV.