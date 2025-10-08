Former WWE Champion Signed New Contract This Year (Report)

Another WWE contract update.

There has been a lot of chatter about WWE contracts in recent weeks. It started with Santos Escobar reportedly exiting after being lowballed by the company, only to re-sign with them days later.

Xavier Woods then took to X yesterday to confirm the reports that he had signed a new deal with the organization that will keep him around for years to come.

Now Fightful Select has provided another contract update, this time for Woods’ New Day partner. According to them, Kofi Kingston already signed a new deal with the company sometime earlier this year.

The report reveals that the new deal is for five years, which means the former WWE champion will be staying with the company till 2030.

Joining the promotion as a development talent in 2006, Kofi Kingston is one of the company’s longest tenured full-time talents on the current roster.

Apart from a world title run in 2019, the 44-year-old has won over two dozen titles in WWE. This includes a record 16 tag team championship reigns with names such as CM Punk and R-Truth, apart from his partners in the New Day.

Kingston would be 49 when his new deal expires, which means we’ll likely see him ending his career with the Endeavor-owned promotion.