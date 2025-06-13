Konnan: Nick Khan Had Huge Praise for Worlds Collide

The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event delivered on many fronts with Nick Khan having major praise for the crossover show. Speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed being nervous about the show flopping before it aired, and was thrilled to see how the event turned out.

“It ended up being the number one trending topic, okay? And across all their social media platforms—and I’m sure it’s even more now—they had 32 million views in just the first 24 hours. So, yeah, it was a success.”

It wasn’t just Konnan, who commented at Worlds Collide, who was pleased. On his podcast, Konnan recalled a brief interaction with Nick Khan after the event.

“I spoke to him briefly—Nick Khan, yes, I’m a Nick Khan guy. I said, ‘I think we hit a home run,’ and he said, ‘No, we hit a grand slam.’ So there’s that—that’s the President. They’re happy.”

With huge matches and the viral popularity of Mr. Iguana, Worlds Collide was an undisputable success. The show, and Khan’s praise, bodes well for the future of AAA under WWE.