Kris Statlander Names Potential Next Challenger After WrestleDream Victory

Kris Statlander is ready for any and all challengers.

The AEW Women’s Champion appeared on the WrestleDream post-show. This came after she picked up another big victory, defeating Toni Storm at the PPV event.

The champ was asked if there was anyone not in the title picture who she thinks deserves a shot at her belt. Kris Statlander mentioned that Marina Shafir of Death Riders is probably someone who thinks that she is owed a title match:

“Well, I feel like it could be anybody at this point, but I think someone who probably thinks they deserve and a lot of people related to her, or in relation to her that want to see her kind of take me out is probably Marina.”

The Death Riders have tried to recruit Statlander on multiple occasions, but they’ve been unsuccessful in this quest. The AEW Champion noted how they might not be so keen on her right now and joked that she would even defend the title against Wheeler Yuta if he steps up to the challenge:

“I feel like possibly Death Riders might have a little bit of a… you know, they might be not so keen on me right now, and if they need me to put her in her place, they will. Also if Wheeler Yuta wants to step up and challenge for this, I will put him in his place right the same. So whoever is brave enough, I’m open to any and all challenges, and I’m open to giving anyone a shot who is worthy.”

Despite these comments, Kris Statlander will not get a lot of time to worry about Marina as a different star has already laid out a challenge for her at Full Gear. You can check out more about it here.