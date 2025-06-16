Kurt Angle Believes WWE Treated Him As A ‘Liability’ During 2017 Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he believes WWE viewed him as a “liability” when he made his celebrated return to the company in 2017. After an 11-year absence, Angle’s comeback was rolled out in a unique sequence that he feels was intentionally backward due to the company’s concerns.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes, Angle explained that instead of returning as a wrestler first, WWE started him with a Hall of Fame induction, then a run as the Raw General Manager, before finally allowing him to compete in the ring.

“What they did with me—especially—they felt like I was a liability. So they started with the Hall of Fame first, they wanted to start slow and easy,” Angle said. “They started with the Hall of Fame, then they went with the GM role second, and then I wrestled third. But in reality, it’s supposed to be the opposite. You wrestle first, you play the GM role second, then you get inducted into the Hall of Fame third.”

Angle concluded that the only reason he can think of for this cautious, “opposite” approach was the company’s perception of him at the time.

“They did the complete opposite with me. And I have no idea why, and I can only think it’s because I was a liability.”