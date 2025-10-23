Kurt Angle Explains Why Chad Gable Hasn’t Become WWE Main Eventer

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on the frequent comparisons between himself and WWE Raw superstar Chad Gable. Both men share a decorated amateur wrestling background, with Angle winning Olympic gold in 1996 and Gable competing in the 2012 London Games.

In a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Angle discussed Gable’s talent and the “niche” he has carved out for himself, even if it is “kind of identical” to his own legendary character. During the interview, Angle was asked how he feels about the constant comparisons from fans.

“I think he’s great. I’m just happy that he was able to find his niche. I know it’s kind of identical to mind. If it works for him, I’m happy for him. I think, regardless of whether he did my character or anyone else’s, I think the kid’s incredibly talented. So, I think he would have succeeded either way.”

Angle also addressed a common critique that has followed Gable throughout his career: his size. The Hall of Famer dismissed the idea that Gable is “undersized” for the main event, pointing to other smaller superstars who have reached the top of the industry.

“You know, I think the problem with him, and I think it’s only because the office looks at him like this, but he’s a little undersized. But that’s not an excuse. Chris Benoit was five-nine. Eddie Guerrero was five-eight. Rey Mysterio is five-five. So, someone like Chad could certainly be a main eventer.”

Chad Gable is currently out of action with a legitimate injury. He was last seen on WWE programming in June, when he was written off television after a backstage attack by Penta.