Kurt Angle Reveals Permanent Health Repercussions of Wrestling Career

Kurt Angle has revealed the permanent health issues he is forced to deal with due to injuries suffered in his long wrestling career.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was the most recent guest on Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast. They talked about things such as Angle’s wrestling career, his retirement match and more.

During the talk, the former TNA World Champion also provided an update on his health. Kurt Angle claimed that he feels pretty good overall, and the only thing that gives him trouble is his motor skills resulting from various neck injuries:

“Yeah, I feel pretty good. The only thing that bothers me now is I have motor skill problems. My hands shake ‘cause my neck is so bad. And there’s nothing I can do about it.”

There’s Just Nothing: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle mentioned that he went to a doctor to explore a potential disc replacement surgery. An MRI, however, revealed that he didn’t have any discs in the vertebrae as they have all fused together and there is nothing they can do about it:

“And so I have a hard time, I get pain going down my arms. My pinkies, I can’t feel either one of my pinkies. They’re gone. So, I just have a lot of functional problems. You know, it just sucks. There’s nothing I can do. I tried stem cell; I tried disc replacement. There’s just nothing. I have to deal with it.”

Though later, the former world champion, who underwent double knee replacement surgery back in 2022, claimed that he would take neck issues over bad knees.