Kurt Angle Reveals Upcoming Movie Based On His Life

Kurt Angle is making a movie about his life.

The Olympic Gold Medallist recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He talked about things such as his start in wrestling, how The Rock treated him early in his career and more.

During the interview, the former World Champion also discussed the Smashing Machine movie based on the life of his former rival Mark Kerr. When asked if we’ll ever see his own life story being shown on the big screen like that, Kurt Angle revealed that he’s actually working on a movie based on his life:

“Yeah, you know what, we are working on that movie. I have the directors Ian and Eshom Nelms, they’re brothers. They were former wrestlers in high school and college. So they understand my sport. We’ve been talking to each other. We’re almost done with the script.”

Before We Do Anything: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle did not reveal which periods of his life the movie will cover. He explained that the project is in the pre-production stage right now, and they want to perfect the script before doing anything else: