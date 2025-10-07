Kurt Angle Praises The Rock’s “Smashing Machine” Performance

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given a glowing review of the new film “The Smashing Machine” and, in particular, the performance of his former rival, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In a post on X, the Olympic Gold Medalist called the movie a “fantastic film that I believe will be considered a classic” and stated that The Rock’s portrayal of MMA legend Mark Kerr has elevated him into the conversation of the “greatest performers today.” Angle’s has a personal history with Mark Kerr, having competed against him for a spot on the Olympic wrestling team.

“Just watched The Smashing Machine. What a fantastic film that I believe will be considered a classic,” Angle wrote. “Mark Kerr was ‘The Guy’ I had to beat to qualify for the Olympic Games, which pushed me to transform into a version of myself I never thought I could be. Your story, beyond wrestling, is truly inspirational, my friend. For Dwayne Johnson to take on such a role and elevate it to another level in his career makes me consider him one of the greatest performers today. Watching Dwayne transform into Mark Kerr through this film was like deja vu…..no words, just applause. This movie deserves an Oscar, and I believe it will receive the recognition it merits. Well done, my brothers.”

“The Smashing Machine” tells the story of Mark Kerr’s rise to stardom in the early days of mixed martial arts, as well as his battles with painkiller addiction and his complex relationship with his wife, Dawn. While the film has received some criticism for its underwhelming opening weekend box office numbers, which were the lowest of The Rock’s career, the performance from the man himself has been met with widespread critical acclaim and has even generated Oscar buzz.

The Rock has stated that he is committed to this new phase of his career, where he is focused on expanding his range as an actor. “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere,” he wrote in a recent social media post. “And I will always run to that opportunity.”