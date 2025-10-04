Kurt Angle Reveals How The Rock Treated Him Early In His Career

Kurt Angle has explained how The Rock helped his career.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He talked about things such as making a movie about his life, his start in WWE and more.

During the talk, the former world champion was asked if he had any stories he wanted to share about The Rock. Kurt Angle said that he can’t remember a story but he remembers The Hollywood star being very generous during their interactions:

“Rock and I had such a blast. I don’t have any stories, but the cool thing about him is he was really giving. I was an Olympic Gold medallist. It wasn’t like I was a nobody coming into WWE. But when you go in there and you go in there with an ego, you’re going to get in trouble very quickly. So I never had that ego. I always felt that these stars that I was going to wrestle like the Rock and Stone Cold, I put them at a higher level above me.”

You’re With Us: Kurt Angle

The wrestling veteran explained that The Rock always treated him as an equal despite his limited experience in the business. Kurt Angle also recalled pinning The Great One to win his first world title in the company: