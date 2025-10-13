Kylie Rae Marks Four Years of Sobriety

Former WWE ID Women’s Champion Kylie Rae has shared an inspiring personal milestone with fans, celebrating four years of sobriety.

On X (formerly Twitter), Rae reflected on her journey, writing, “4 years sober. I’ve lost things I thought I needed — and gained things I never thought I’d find. Gratitude doesn’t even cover it. Celebrate Recovery.”?

Rae’s message comes during a time of major life transitions. Last month, she revealed she is pregnant with her second child, confirming the news after vacating a title on the independent circuit. Rae is engaged to fellow wrestler Isaias Velazquez, with whom she shares a previous child.?

Earlier this month, Rae also confirmed that her WWE ID contract was not renewed, officially ending her run with the developmental program.

In her announcement, Rae expressed appreciation for her time with the company, stating, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way… As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you! (Once I pop this baby out of course).”?

Rae made history as the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion during SummerSlam weekend in August before stepping away from the ring due to her pregnancy.?

Her four-year sobriety milestone adds to a year of reflection and renewal for the beloved wrestler, who continues to receive support from fans across the wrestling community.