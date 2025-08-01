Kylie Rae Crowned First WWE ID Women’s Champion

Kylie Rae’s name will be forever etched in history as the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion. Rae made history at GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase by winning the gold in a fierce triple threat that included Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher. Rae’s moment of glory came when Steel was forced to tap out to a crossface submission.

The WWE ID Women’s Championship comes with a unique stipulation — it’s open to all independent talent. That means that non-WWE contracted talent will regularly have the opportunity to capture WWE gold. Rae, already part of the WWE ID program and a regular on WWE EVOLVE, now becomes the division’s first champion.

Kylie Rae submits Zayda Steel to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion ? @IamKylieRae#GCWID #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PnYzbCg4y0 — Stone Cold Harbor ?? (@StoneColdHarbor) August 1, 2025

For Rae, this victory is as big for her personally as it is professionally. This win comes close to four years as Rae announced that she’d be taking a break from wrestling due to mental health concerns. At the time, it was unclear when fans would see the fun-loving wrestler in the ring again, but now she’s both back, and a champion.

Rae’s victory not only cements her place in WWE ID history but also opens the door for a wave of new challengers from across the independent scene. It remains to be seen who from the Independent Wrestling scene steps up to the new champion.