Kylie Rae, WWE ID Champion
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Kylie Rae Confirms WWE Exit After Contract Isn’t Renewed

by Thomas Lowson

Kylie Rae’s time with WWE has come to an end after being informed that her WWE ID contract will not be renewed. On X, Rae shared a statement confirming her exit.

“Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the world. As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you! (Once I pop this baby out of course).”

Rae was arguably the biggest name recruited to the WWE ID program, given her lengthy history on the independent circuit. In August, Rae became the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion, winning a triple-threat match at a GCW event. Her reign came to an abrupt end when Rae got pregnant.

Kylie Rae isn’t the only WWE ID prospect to depart WWE. Zayda Steel recently shared that her WWE tenure has ended, albeit in different circumstances. While Rae was informed that her contract would not be renewed, Steel has shared that she turned down the chance to remain with WWE, adding, “I have to do what’s best for me.”

Given Kylie Rae’s pregnancy, fans shouldn’t expect her back in the ring anytime soon. Whenever Kylie does make a comeback, however, it won’t be as part of the WWE ID program.

Kylie Rae Is Feeling Blessed As The Latest WWE ID Prospect
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News