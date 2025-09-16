LA Knight Justifies WWE Raw Attack On Jey Uso: Now We’re Even

Payback was the theme for Jey Uso on the September 15 episode of WWE Raw, where he was blindsided by LA Knight. In the closing moments of the show, Jey and Knight shared a handshake—only for Knight to drop the former World Heavyweight Champion with his signature BFT.

Backstage after the show, Knight explained his actions. Rather than a shocking betrayal of his tag team partner in the main event against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Knight said he was simply evening the score after being speared by Jey the previous week.

“I came out with the outcome I wanted. Cos I wanted that other little taste, that receipt you were talking about. Yeah, I got that back, right there! Dropping you on your head. And guess what? At this point, now we’re good. Now we’re even. Now walk off into the sunset and I wish you the best.

Whether this leads to a one-on-one showdown between the two remains to be seen. If that’s the plan, it won’t happen at WWE Wrestlepalooza. At the upcoming PLE, Jey and his brother Jimmy Uso are set to face Reed and Breakker. Knight isn’t currently booked, but that may not stop him from pursuing his growing feud with “Main Event” Jey.

With two of WWE Raw’s top stars expected to collide soon, fans can expect some heavy hitting if Jey doesn’t feel he’s ‘even’ with LA Knight after this attack.